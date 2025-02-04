Pattaya police deny demanding 15,000 THB from detained British tourist

The chief of Pattaya police station in Chonburi province on Monday denied a report on foreign media that Thai police had demanded 15,000 baht from a detained British tourist in exchange for his release.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit also said the report’s claim that the tourist was locked up in a cell for 36 hours and that the cell’s floor was dirty was not true.

Daily Mail website published the story on Sunday, saying that Andrew Hopkins, 55, was staying in an Airbnb in Pattaya when he decided to take a late-night stroll through the neighbourhood.

While making his way out of his apartment, Hopkins mistakenly knocked the entrance sign of the neighbours’ residence. Two furious security guards arrived and began shouting at him in Thai, the report said.

Moments later, the local police arrived at the scene and ‘threw me onto the back of a pick-up truck and locked me in a cell for around 36 hours,' Hopkins told reporters.

Daily Mail showed photos of a prison cell where it said the tourist was sent, which had grime all over the floor and was packed with some 130 people.