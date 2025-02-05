5 Thais among 13 arrested in crackdown on online gambling website

Officers from the Nong Khai Immigration Office, Immigration Division 4 and relevant agencies raided four residences in Mueang district, as those residences were suspected to be a call-centre gang’s hideout.

The police arrested 13 suspects, including five Thais and eight Lao nationals. They also confiscated servers, routers, CCTV cameras, mobile phones, laptops and other equipment as evidence.

However, a native of Phrae province, who is the owner of four residences, was not there. Those residences were built near each other about two years ago, the police said.