NBTC commissioner jailed for abuse of authority against TrueID

Court Ruling and Evidence

The court ruled that TrueID is an Over-the-Top (OTT) platform, for which operators are not currently required to obtain a licence from the NBTC. Furthermore, the court heard witness testimony that Pirongrong instructed the NBTC Office to expedite the warning's issuance. Witnesses also reported hearing her say the warning would be a "sudden attack" capable of "toppling a telecom giant."

The court stated that these words provided clear evidence of her intent to harass True Digital Group. They also noted that her defence lacked any evidence to counter the evidence and witness testimony presented by the plaintiff.

Sentencing and Appeal

Pirongrong was sentenced to two years in prison for malfeasance. The court stated there was no reason to suspend the jail term.

Pirongrong has the right to appeal the ruling and to apply for bail while the case proceeds in the appeal court. If her bail request is rejected, she could lose her status as an NBTC commissioner upon imprisonment.

