Alleged South Korean tour guide arrested in Chonburi

Tourist police on Wednesday arrested a South Korean man for allegedly working as a tour guide while leading a group of tourists from his country on a tour boat in Chonburi.
The unnamed South Korean man was arrested while leading the group of South Koreans aboard a luxury tour boat from the Ocean Marina pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip district.
Tourist police followed the group of tourists from a bus to the pier and made the arrest after the man clearly acted as the group’s tour guide.
The South Korean man carried no permit to work as a tour guide.
He was charged with working in the kingdom without a work permit and working as a tour guide, a profession reserved for Thais only.