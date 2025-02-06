Alleged South Korean tour guide arrested in Chonburi

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 06, 2025

South Korean man arrested in Chonburi for allegedly working illegally as a tour guide. He was leading a group of tourists from his country on a boat tour.

Tourist police on Wednesday arrested a South Korean man for allegedly working as a tour guide while leading a group of tourists from his country on a tour boat in Chonburi.

The unnamed South Korean man was arrested while leading the group of South Koreans aboard a luxury tour boat from the Ocean Marina pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip district.

Tourist police followed the group of tourists from a bus to the pier and made the arrest after the man clearly acted as the group’s tour guide.

The South Korean man carried no permit to work as a tour guide.
He was charged with working in the kingdom without a work permit and working as a tour guide, a profession reserved for Thais only.
 

