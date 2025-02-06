Alleged South Korean tour guide arrested in Chonburi

Tourist police on Wednesday arrested a South Korean man for allegedly working as a tour guide while leading a group of tourists from his country on a tour boat in Chonburi.

The unnamed South Korean man was arrested while leading the group of South Koreans aboard a luxury tour boat from the Ocean Marina pier in Chonburi’s Sattahip district.

Tourist police followed the group of tourists from a bus to the pier and made the arrest after the man clearly acted as the group’s tour guide.