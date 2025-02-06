DSI raids Saraburi to inspect company in pork smuggling ring

A team of investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) went to Saraburi to inspect a house suspected to be the head office of a company believed to be the mastermind behind the notorious pork smuggling ring, involving nearly 20 billion baht.
However, the investigators returned empty-handed as the company, AB (not the real name), had moved out of the house located in Tambon Phaya Klang, Muak Lek district of Saraburi.
The team had obtained a search warrant from the Saraburi Provincial Court to inspect the property.
Pol Maj Nathapol Dissayatham, a specialist at the DSI who led the investigation, said the team had visited the house because AB company had registered its office address there.
Nathapol explained that the AB company was suspected of being the central entity that imported pork disguised as fish to avoid import tariffs, as fish has a zero tariff rate.
He added that the AB company had remitted money to an overseas firm nearly 500 times, with the overseas company subsequently sending pork to 10 other companies, which had been arrested for their involvement in the smuggling ring.
The AB company was found to have a circulation of almost 20 billion baht.
Nathapol also mentioned that the company distributed pork to both large and small resellers when African Swine Fever (ASF) struck Thailand.
The company is suspected to be linked to two individuals, Songpol and Boribun, whose names have been withheld. They were found to have remitted billions of baht to overseas pork sellers, Nathapol added.
Despite the investigation, no evidence or documents related to the AB company were found at the house.