DSI raids Saraburi to inspect company in pork smuggling ring

A team of investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) went to Saraburi to inspect a house suspected to be the head office of a company believed to be the mastermind behind the notorious pork smuggling ring, involving nearly 20 billion baht.

However, the investigators returned empty-handed as the company, AB (not the real name), had moved out of the house located in Tambon Phaya Klang, Muak Lek district of Saraburi.

The team had obtained a search warrant from the Saraburi Provincial Court to inspect the property.

Pol Maj Nathapol Dissayatham, a specialist at the DSI who led the investigation, said the team had visited the house because AB company had registered its office address there.