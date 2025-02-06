Narathiwat municipality truck engulfed in flames following explosion

The flame ignited by an explosive device installed on the aerial truck’s fuel tank also damaged five vehicles nearby. No fatalities or injuries have been reported as of press time.
Three fire trucks were deployed and it took around 20 minutes to extinguish the flame. The debris of an explosive device was found hidden in a steel box before installing on the aerial truck.
Local officials believe that insurgents secretly installed an explosive device in an aerial truck before detonating it. Investigation on engineers and CCTV camera footage is underway to search for suspects.
This move would aim to showcase insurgents’ potential, boost their morale and bring chaos in the southern border provinces, the official said.
Narathiwat saw two explosions on Tuesday, including a police pickup at a parking area in Sri Sakhon police station, and a vehicle at a parking lot in front of a paramilitary ranger base in Yi Ngo district.