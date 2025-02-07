Arrest warrant issued for Bangkok MP in tourist rape case

The Chiang Mai provincial court has issued an arrest warrant for a member of the House of Representatives from Bangkok for alleged rape of a Taiwanese tourist, the police said on Friday.
Muang Chiang Mai Police Station said it has dispatched a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives, asking permission to arrest Chaiyamphawan Munpianjitt, an MP of the Thai Progress Party.
Police said the victim, who is from Taiwan, had filed a complaint that the MP raped her on the night of January 9 at a hotel in Muang district of Chiang Mai province.
After interviewing witnesses and checking the evidence, investigators concluded that the case has merit and asked the provincial court to issue an arrest warrant, which came through on February 4, police said.
Thai Progress Party leader Watcharapol Butsomkorn said on Friday that he has not talked to Chaiyamphawan regarding the rape allegation, but insisted that the party would give the MP a chance to explain himself.
Watcharapol added that Chaiyamphawan had not notified the party about his trip to Chiang Mai, therefore it could be for a personal reason and or in his capacity as an MP.
The party leader said Thai Progress executives would discuss the next move for the MP after the police investigation is concluded.
In November 2023, Chaiyamphawan was expelled from Move Forward Party following a unanimous vote by executives and MPs over allegations of sexual harassment.
Chaiyamphawan, nicknamed Pu-Aut, 35, was accused of sexually harassing three female assistants.
He represented Constituency 26 of Bangkok, which include Jomthong district and Tha Kham subdistrict of Bang Khun Thian district.