Arrest warrant issued for Bangkok MP in tourist rape case

The Chiang Mai provincial court has issued an arrest warrant for a member of the House of Representatives from Bangkok for alleged rape of a Taiwanese tourist, the police said on Friday.

Muang Chiang Mai Police Station said it has dispatched a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives, asking permission to arrest Chaiyamphawan Munpianjitt, an MP of the Thai Progress Party.

Police said the victim, who is from Taiwan, had filed a complaint that the MP raped her on the night of January 9 at a hotel in Muang district of Chiang Mai province.