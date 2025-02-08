Colder weather forecast for most of Thailand until Monday

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast a decrease in temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the Northeast and by 2-4°C in the remaining regions except for the lower South from Saturday to Monday.

The condition is created by another moderate high-pressure system from China that extends to upper Thailand and the South China Sea from February 8-10.

The department urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to changing weather and to beware of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring isolated thundershowers to the South. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to be 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the high-pressure system covering the North, the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea will weaken, resulting in an increase in temperature by 1-3°C and fog in the morning, the department said.

Cool to cold weather is likely in the North and the Northeast while cool morning is forecast in the remaining regions, it added.

Meanwhile, the weakening northeast monsoon will prevail over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea from February 11-13, bringing isolated light rains to the South, the department said.