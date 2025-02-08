Thai authorities revoking visas of four Japanese nationals tied to criminal cases

Earlier that day, at 11am, a Myanmar national acting as a broker crossed from Myawaddy, Myanmar, into Thailand and collected the luggage of the four Japanese nationals before returning to Myanmar.

Thai authorities suspect the individuals were involved in call-centre scams, human trafficking, and transnational crime targeting Japanese victims.

Following coordination with the Japanese Embassy, authorities confirmed the four had prior criminal records and outstanding drug-related warrants in Japan.

Despite having valid visas until March 31, 2025, Tak Immigration Police determined that the individuals posed a national security risk and classified them as prohibited persons, resulting in the revocation of their visas.