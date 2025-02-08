Thai authorities revoking visas of four Japanese nationals tied to criminal cases

On February 7, National Police Inspector General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, who also leads the Anti-Human Trafficking Center and the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Center, revealed that the four individuals entered Mae Sot, Tak Province, on January 31, 2025.
They checked out of their hotel on February 1 and were later picked up by a taxi, which transported them to Rim Moei Market near the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge around noon, where they subsequently disappeared.
Earlier that day, at 11am, a Myanmar national acting as a broker crossed from Myawaddy, Myanmar, into Thailand and collected the luggage of the four Japanese nationals before returning to Myanmar.
Thai authorities suspect the individuals were involved in call-centre scams, human trafficking, and transnational crime targeting Japanese victims.
Following coordination with the Japanese Embassy, authorities confirmed the four had prior criminal records and outstanding drug-related warrants in Japan.
Despite having valid visas until March 31, 2025, Tak Immigration Police determined that the individuals posed a national security risk and classified them as prohibited persons, resulting in the revocation of their visas.
Pol. Gen. Thatchai emphasized that these individuals were part of a criminal network with potential ties to call center syndicates. As a result, they were blacklisted and permanently banned from reentering Thailand.
"The Royal Thai Police remains dedicated to combating transnational crime and dismantling call center syndicates through rigorous and continuous enforcement," he stated.