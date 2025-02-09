Cold weather persists in Thailand, bringing cool morning to Bangkok

Cold to very cold are forecast on mountaintops of the North and Northeast. Morning cool is forecast in the Central, East and upper South, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.
“People in the upper country should keep healthy due to variable weathers and beware of fire due to strong winds and dry air,” the department said.
The strong northeast monsoon could bring isolated thundershowers in the South (East coast), with waves expected to rise to three metres in the Gulf. Waves in the Andaman Sea, meanwhile, could rise to two metres in thundershowers.
“All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the lower Gulf keep ashore,” the department added.
North: Morning cool to cold with fog and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Isolated light rains; Minimum 15-21°C; Maximum 30-33°C; Cold to very cold on the mountaintop with minimum temperature 6-15°C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with windy and 1-2°C drop in temperature; Minimum 13-17°C; Maximum 27-31°C; Cold on the mountaintops with minimum temperature 10-14°C.
Central: Morning cool with windy and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Minimum 20-22°C; Maximum 32-33°C.
East: Morning cool with windy and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Minimum 18-22°C; Maximum 32-33°C.
South (East coast): Cool; Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; Minimum 20-25°C; Maximum 29-32°C.
South (West coast): Morning cool; Isolated light rains; Minimum 21-23°C; Maximum 33-34°C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool with windy and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Minimum 21-22°C; Maximum 32-34°C.