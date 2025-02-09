Cold weather persists in Thailand, bringing cool morning to Bangkok

Today’s weather forecast

North: Morning cool to cold with fog and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Isolated light rains; Minimum 15-21°C; Maximum 30-33°C; Cold to very cold on the mountaintop with minimum temperature 6-15°C.

Northeast: Cool to cold with windy and 1-2°C drop in temperature; Minimum 13-17°C; Maximum 27-31°C; Cold on the mountaintops with minimum temperature 10-14°C.

Central: Morning cool with windy and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Minimum 20-22°C; Maximum 32-33°C.

East: Morning cool with windy and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Minimum 18-22°C; Maximum 32-33°C.

South (East coast): Cool; Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; Minimum 20-25°C; Maximum 29-32°C.

South (West coast): Morning cool; Isolated light rains; Minimum 21-23°C; Maximum 33-34°C.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool with windy and 1-3°C drop in temperature; Minimum 21-22°C; Maximum 32-34°C.