Kasikorn Bank to reveal list of mobile banking users with name-SIM mismatch

This move follows the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry’s tightening screening of mobile numbers to deal with online scammers.
Under the move, notifications have been issued to mobile banking users whose name is unmatched with a SIM card or SIM owner data has been lost via mobile banking application on February 1, and they must update their data at banks or mobile operators by April 30 this year.
The bank said on Sunday that a list of customers who use its K Plus, K Plus SME, Line BK and Make by KBank will be announced on February 17, so they can update their data to prevent account suspension.
For more information, please contact K-Contact Centre at 02-888-8888 anytime.
According to the DES Ministry, of over 120 million mobile numbers screened in November last year, around 75.8 million numbers matched the name of the SIM owner and mobile banking account.
However, there were around 30.9 million numbers where the name of the SIM owner and mobile banking account did not match, and in around 13.5 million numbers SIM owner data has been lost.