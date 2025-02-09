Myawaddy in crisis as oil prices soar to over 50 baht per litre

Oil prices in the border town of Myawaddy, across from Tak’s Mae Sot district, have surged to over 50 baht per litre—the fifth day after the Thai government banned oil exports to Myanmar in an effort to tackle call centre gangs.

Nation reporters visiting Myawaddy, located in Kayin State in Myanmar, found that only a few large petrol stations in the downtown area were still rationing petrol and diesel to local residents, though only in limited quantities.

Most smaller stations have suspended services after running out of petrol and diesel. This followed Thailand's decision to cut off electricity and ban oil exports to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday. The Thai government made the move in an attempt to pressure the Myanmar junta to take action against call-centre scam gangs operating in the region. It has been reported that the junta has provided protection to Chinese call-centre gangs in exchange for significant kickbacks, angering both China and Thailand.