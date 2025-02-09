Myawaddy in crisis as oil prices soar to over 50 baht per litre

Oil prices in the border town of Myawaddy, across from Tak’s Mae Sot district, have surged to over 50 baht per litre—the fifth day after the Thai government banned oil exports to Myanmar in an effort to tackle call centre gangs.
Nation reporters visiting Myawaddy, located in Kayin State in Myanmar, found that only a few large petrol stations in the downtown area were still rationing petrol and diesel to local residents, though only in limited quantities.
Most smaller stations have suspended services after running out of petrol and diesel. This followed Thailand's decision to cut off electricity and ban oil exports to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday. The Thai government made the move in an attempt to pressure the Myanmar junta to take action against call-centre scam gangs operating in the region. It has been reported that the junta has provided protection to Chinese call-centre gangs in exchange for significant kickbacks, angering both China and Thailand.
As of 7 am on Sunday, a litre of diesel oil in Myawaddy was priced at 3,960 kyats (approximately 63.66 baht), while a litre of octane 95 petrol cost 3,620 kyats (around 58.19 baht).
Despite the escalating crisis, the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridges remained open on Sunday, allowing people from both countries to cross the border. However, oil imports and exports were banned, and goods, except for oil, could still be transported across the checkpoints.
At the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, 41 oil tankers remained stranded after the Thai government imposed the ban.
Authorities in Myawaddy have posted signs across the town, particularly in the downtown area and at various spots along the Moei River, to distance the town from call-centre scams and human trafficking gangs. The signs state that Myawaddy does not support such criminal activities.
Meanwhile, sources at the Tak Provincial Administration Office have indicated that the Tak governor plans to hold a meeting on Monday with the chief energy officer and other relevant authorities to discuss measures to prevent oil smuggling across the border to Myanmar. The provincial administration may implement a ban on selling oil to anyone carrying extra containers and only allow stations to refill vehicles.