North & Northeast remain cold with lows of 12°C, Bangkok sees a cool breeze

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2025

Meteorological Department Weather Forecast for Feb 10, 2025: The north and northeast remain cold, with lows of 12°C; mountain peaks drop to 6°C. Bangkok will be cool in the morning with a breeze, at 20°C. The south face monsoon waves over 1–2m; small boats should stay ashore.

A moderate to relatively strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This will result in cool to cold weather in the northeastern region, while the northern, central, eastern, and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience cool mornings.

On mountain peaks, temperatures will be cold to very cold, while highland areas will remain cold. Residents in these areas should take care of their health due to the dropping temperatures and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.

The northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea is relatively strong. This causes rough sea conditions, with waves reaching 2–3 metres in the lower Gulf of Thailand, around 2 metres in the upper Gulf, and about 1 metre in the Andaman Sea. Offshore, waves could rise to 1–2 metres or higher.

Seafarers in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore until February 10, 2025.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy