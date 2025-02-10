North & Northeast remain cold with lows of 12°C, Bangkok sees a cool breeze

A moderate to relatively strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. This will result in cool to cold weather in the northeastern region, while the northern, central, eastern, and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience cool mornings.

On mountain peaks, temperatures will be cold to very cold, while highland areas will remain cold. Residents in these areas should take care of their health due to the dropping temperatures and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.

The northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea is relatively strong. This causes rough sea conditions, with waves reaching 2–3 metres in the lower Gulf of Thailand, around 2 metres in the upper Gulf, and about 1 metre in the Andaman Sea. Offshore, waves could rise to 1–2 metres or higher.

Seafarers in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore until February 10, 2025.