Four alleged hackers arrested in Phuket for hacking 17 Swiss firms

Cyber crime and immigration police arrested four alleged European hackers in Phuket on Monday after they allegedly deployed ransomware onto the computer networks of 17 Swiss firms.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, told a press conference that the four unnamed Europeans were arrested after his bureau’s officers joined forces with Phuket and immigration police to search locations in Phuket.

Trairong said the four individuals were wanted by both the US government and the Swiss Confederation after they allegedly hacked 17 Swiss firms, causing significant damage to Bitcoin owners.