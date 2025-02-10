Millions of Thais fall victim to online scams



A staggering 36 million Thais have been targeted by online scams, with half falling victim, according to a 2024 survey by Chulalongkorn University.

The alarming figures were revealed as Thailand marked Safer Internet Day 2025, underscoring the urgent need to address online safety, particularly for children and young people.

The statistics were presented at the Safer Internet Day Thailand 2025 (SIDTH 2025) event at Chulalongkorn University.

Organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and 50 partner organisations, including the Internet Foundation for Thailand Development, UNICEF Thailand, and Chulalongkorn University, the event aims to raise awareness about online safety and promote a secure digital environment for all.

