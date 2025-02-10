Millions of Thais fall victim to online scams

A staggering 36 million Thais have been targeted by online scams, with half falling victim, according to a 2024 survey by Chulalongkorn University.
The alarming figures were revealed as Thailand marked Safer Internet Day 2025, underscoring the urgent need to address online safety, particularly for children and young people.
The statistics were presented at the Safer Internet Day Thailand 2025 (SIDTH 2025) event at Chulalongkorn University.
Organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and 50 partner organisations, including the Internet Foundation for Thailand Development, UNICEF Thailand, and Chulalongkorn University, the event aims to raise awareness about online safety and promote a secure digital environment for all.
Dr Pongtep Wongwatchara-paiboon, manager of ThaiHealth, highlighted the growing influence of the internet in Thai lives, with penetration reaching 88% – a threefold increase in the last decade.
He emphasised the critical need for digital literacy skills to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.
“ThaiHealth is committed to promoting media literacy and empowering citizens to use media creatively. We are working to enhance digital literacy skills across all age groups, develop collaborative media monitoring, promote knowledge sharing, and advocate for policy changes to create a balanced and sustainable media ecosystem," Pongtep said.
Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Thailand director, stressed the importance of strengthening government mechanisms to protect children from online threats.
She called for robust policies and laws, collaboration with digital platforms, and increased online safety awareness among children and families.
Srida Tanta-atipanit, managing director of the Internet Foundation for Thailand Development, highlighted the escalating severity of online child sexual exploitation and abuse, stressing the urgent need for preventive laws and effective law enforcement.
She also raised concerns about online gambling, e-cigarettes, and call-centre scams, which have caused significant financial and emotional harm.
The SIDTH 2025 event serves as a platform for stakeholders to collaborate and tackle online safety challenges.
The two-day event (Monday and Tuesday) features seminars, exhibitions and workshops designed to educate the public about online threats and promote responsible online behaviour. Organisers anticipate more than 100,000 attendees.