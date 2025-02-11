Phuket-Moscow flight makes emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi

Aeroflot Flight SU277 from Phuket to Moscow made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 9pm on Monday with all 331 passengers and 15 crew members disembarking safely, Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) said.

The authority said the pilots circled over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand for about five hours to burn fuel and reduce weight before landing.

The flight, a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, originally scheduled for departure at 3.20pm, left Phuket International Airport late at 4.35pm, the AOT said. It was scheduled to arrive in Moscow at 9.40pm.