Two Chinese-owned factories in Samut Sakhon raided

Officials from the Ministry of Industry, in collaboration with anti-environment crime police, raided and shut down two factories owned by Chinese investors in Samut Sakhon on Tuesday for operating without licences, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said.

The first factory raided belonged to Hongyue Renewable Resources Technology (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and is located in Moo 2 village of Tambon Kalong in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.

Akanat said he instructed ministry officials to seek assistance from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division to inspect the factory following complaints from local residents that it regularly emitted black smoke at night.