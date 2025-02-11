Two Chinese-owned factories in Samut Sakhon raided

Officials from the Ministry of Industry, in collaboration with anti-environment crime police, raided and shut down two factories owned by Chinese investors in Samut Sakhon on Tuesday for operating without licences, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said.
The first factory raided belonged to Hongyue Renewable Resources Technology (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and is located in Moo 2 village of Tambon Kalong in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.
Akanat said he instructed ministry officials to seek assistance from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division to inspect the factory following complaints from local residents that it regularly emitted black smoke at night.
He stated that the factory recycled metal scraps and electronic parts by melting them at extremely high temperatures but did not have an operational licence.
The factory is owned by a Chinese national, identified as Xue Chwinbo (spelling not officially verified), Akanat said, adding that authorities ordered the factory to cease operations.
The second factory, owned by United Baijia Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd., was found to be producing power switches, power sockets, and socket extension cords without a licence or standard certification from Thai authorities.
Authorities seized all products, valued at 4.787 million baht, for later disposal as they were deemed substandard, Akanat said.
The two directors of the company, Ye Juinfa and Ye Zeshen, were charged with operating a factory without a licence and selling substandard electrical products.