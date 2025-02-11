Senior police officer sidelined for alleged connection to Myawaddy casino

The national police chief also issued an order to appoint a 20-member police committee to investigate Ekkarat.

The investigative panel will be chaired by Pol Maj-Gen Charoonkiart Parnkaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau.

The order referenced reports linking Ekkarat to the Myawaddy complex and cited information from YouTube channel Zaabnews, ThaiPBS, NationTV, and PPTVHD36 websites.

Later on Tuesday evening, Kitrat issued another order to transfer Tak police chief Pol Maj-Gen Samrit Ekkamol to an inactive post at the operation centre of the Royal Thai Police.

Kitrat said in the order that the transfer was intended to pave the way for an investigation into whether police officers at their stations in Tak – namely, the Mae Sot, Mae Ramat and Phop Phra stations – were involved in human trafficking rings.

Earlier, the commanders of the three stations had already been transferred to inactive posts pending an investigation into whether any officers at those stations were involved in human smuggling rings. The investigation was ordered following reports that several Chinese tourists had been smuggled across Tak’s border to work for call-centre gangs.

Kitrat said the latest transfer of the Tak police chief would ensure fair investigations. He also appointed Pol Maj-Gen Rawipat Amornmuneepong, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 6, as caretaker Tak police chief until further notice.