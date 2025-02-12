Getting hot! Today's weather: Bangkok hits 36°C, upper Thailand up 2°C

Temperatures in upper Thailand will rise by 1-2°C, while the South will see waves about 1 meter high.
The temperature increase is due to a weakening high-pressure system over upper Thailand. Mornings will remain cool with fog, but daytime heat will persist.
Mountain peaks will be cold to very cold. Residents should take care of their health due to changing weather and be cautious of fire hazards in dry conditions.
The weakening northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will result in calmer seas, with waves around 1 metre high. Mariners in the lower Gulf should navigate with caution.