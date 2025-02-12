Bangkok PM2.5 today at "orange" level across all 50 districts

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 air pollution situation in Bangkok as of 7am on February 12, 2025. The particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeded the standard threshold, reaching the "orange" level in all 50 districts, posing health risks to residents.

The latest average PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok on this Makha Bucha Day, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, was recorded at 49.7 µg/m³.