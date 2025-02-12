Bangkok PM2.5 today at "orange" level across all 50 districts

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 air pollution situation in Bangkok as of 7am on February 12, 2025. The particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeded the standard threshold, reaching the "orange" level in all 50 districts, posing health risks to residents.
The latest average PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok on this Makha Bucha Day, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, was recorded at 49.7 µg/m³.
The ten districts with the highest PM2.5 levels were:
Nong Khaem - 67.4 µg/m³
Bang Khun Thian - 66.3 µg/m³
Bang Na - 65.2 µg/m³
Lat Krabang - 62.6 µg/m³
Nong Chok - 62.1 µg/m³
Min Buri - 61.5 µg/m³
Phra Khanong - 58.1 µg/m³
Bangkok Noi - 57.5 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa - 56.9 µg/m³
Khlong Toei - 56.9 µg/m³
PM2.5 levels are expected to rise, with overall air quality falling into a range that may impact public health.
Health Recommendations:
Orange Level (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
General Public:
- Wear a PM2.5 protective mask when outdoors.
- Limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise.
- Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.
At-Risk Groups:
- Always wear a PM2.5 protective mask when outdoors.
- Avoid outdoor strenuous activities and follow medical advice.
- Seek medical attention immediately if experiencing abnormal symptoms.