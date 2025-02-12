Phumtham observes crackdown on call centre scams at Sa Kaeo Border

Disrupting Scam Operations at the Border

In the afternoon, Phumtham inspected operations at Benjawan Market in Tambon Ban Rai, where authorities are actively cutting internet cables and reducing mobile phone signal strength near the border. These efforts aim to disrupt communication channels used by call centre scam gangs. He was scheduled to return to Bangkok in the evening.

Strategic Shift to Tackle Scam Hub in Poi Pet

Speaking to reporters, Phumtham revealed that he had initially planned to visit Sangkhla district in Kanchanaburi to monitor efforts to cut electricity supply to Payathonsu, a border town in Myanmar. However, upon learning that a 25-storey building in Poi Pet was serving as a major hub for scam operations, he redirected his visit to Aranyaprathet instead.

He instructed the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to ensure that no Thai mobile phone towers broadcast signals to Poi Pet and that no internet cables provide broadband access to scam networks.

Coordinated Efforts to Isolate Call Centre Gangs

The crackdown on call centre scams is being carried out alongside the Thai government’s broader initiative to cut off electricity and fuel supplies to five Myanmar border towns.

These coordinated actions aim to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal operations and protect Thai citizens from fraudulent schemes.

