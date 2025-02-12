Gold off record highs as Fed's Powell douses rate-cut hopes

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,885.53 per ounce by 5.04 GMT. Bullion climbed to a record high of $2,942.70 on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.8% to $2,910.70.

Powell said on Tuesday the economy is in a good place and the Fed isn't rushing to cut interest rates further, but is prepared to do it if inflation drops or the job market weakens.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset's appeal.

"There is an element of profit-taking on gold following its all-time highs and ahead of the next batch of US inflation data, which shapes as a possible risk event for the precious metal if core CPI happens to produce an upside beat," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.