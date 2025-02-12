AOT’s plan to build smoking rooms in Suvarnabhumi goes up in smoke

Prakit Vathesatogkit, executive secretary of Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, emphasised that the airport should remain 100% smoke-free, asserting that Thailand should lead globally on this issue. He noted that more than 100 airports worldwide are smoke-free and said that there is no evidence to suggest that smoking rooms within airports will attract more tourists to Thailand.

He also noted that AOT’s proposal arose because the authority could not access the airport’s Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) building to add three more smoking areas.

“Passengers can take a train from the SAT-1 building back to the smoking area at the main building. It takes just one minute,” he said.