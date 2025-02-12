820 Thai nominees face charges, 204,000 alleged mule accounts blacklisted

The Thai government has intensified its crackdown on Thai nominees used by foreign investors and mule bank accounts, with 820 cases involving nominees and 204,000 alleged mule accounts blacklisted, according to a government spokeswoman on Wednesday.
Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said the government has integrated efforts across more than 20 agencies to suppress unlawful business practices, such as the use of Thai nominees to bypass foreign business laws and the import of substandard goods.
Agencies involved include the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Immigration Bureau, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Royal Thai Police.
From September to December last year, 783 cases of Thai nominees were handled, resulting in damages worth 11.783 billion baht, according to the spokeswoman.
In January this year, 37 additional cases were reported, with damages amounting to 710 million baht.
Most of the nominees were used in the tourism and related industries in Bangkok, Phuket, and Prachuap Khiri Khan, but they were also found in other sectors, including online marketing, construction materials sales, and accountancy in Bangkok and Rayong.
Regarding the suppression of mule accounts, especially those used by illegal foreign businesses, the spokeswoman announced that 204,000 mule accounts have been blacklisted.
The Business Development Department (BDD) has identified 1,159 of these accounts as linked to illegal foreign businesses. The BDD has forwarded this information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Department of Special Investigation for further action against the businesses involved.