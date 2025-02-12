820 Thai nominees face charges, 204,000 alleged mule accounts blacklisted

Agencies involved include the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Immigration Bureau, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Royal Thai Police.

Arrests and Damages from Thai Nominee Cases

From September to December last year, 783 cases of Thai nominees were handled, resulting in damages worth 11.783 billion baht, according to the spokeswoman.

In January this year, 37 additional cases were reported, with damages amounting to 710 million baht.

Most of the nominees were used in the tourism and related industries in Bangkok, Phuket, and Prachuap Khiri Khan, but they were also found in other sectors, including online marketing, construction materials sales, and accountancy in Bangkok and Rayong.