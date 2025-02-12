Phumtham: BGF leader to be arrested upon entering Thailand

As of Wednesday, the DSI was still consulting with the Office of the Attorney-General regarding the issuance of arrest warrants for the three BGF leaders.

Arrest Pending Approval of Warrant

Phumtham explained that once the arrest warrant is approved by the Criminal Court, Thai authorities will monitor the BGF leader’s potential entry into Thailand and will execute the arrest as soon as he arrives.

He clarified that Thailand cannot violate Myanmar’s sovereignty by crossing the border to make the arrest. However, if the BGF leader were to visit his residence in a northern Thai province, he would be apprehended immediately.