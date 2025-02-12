Prosecutors urge DSI to gather more evidence for Saw Chit Thu warrant

Earlier this week, Pol Lt-Col Surawut Rangsai, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and his team met with Sakda Klairomsai, Special Prosecutor of the Office of Human Trafficking Cases 1, to discuss submitting a request for arrest warrants for suspects, including Col Saw Chit Thu, Lt-Col Mote Thone, and Maj Tin Win, in connection with human trafficking linked to call-centre operations.

Reports indicate that on February 11, the human trafficking case prosecutors, who are jointly investigating the cross-border case, held a preliminary discussion and found that the evidence may be insufficient for the court to issue warrants. Therefore, they advised the DSI to conduct a more thorough investigation and gather additional evidence before considering submitting a request for arrest warrants to the court.

The DSI discussed the request for arrest warrants with the prosecutors due to the suspects’ involvement in trafficking Indian nationals and forcing them to work in a call-centre gang at Heng Sheng Casino in Myawaddy, Myanmar, across from Mae Sot District, Tak Province, Thailand.

Thai authorities managed to rescue seven victims, all of whom were deceived and trafficked through Thailand, similar to the case of Chinese actor Xing Xing, who was previously rescued. This led to further investigations to determine those involved in the operation.

However, the DSI reported that two Thai nationals might be linked to the case. They allegedly served as executives and employees of a company providing resort development services in both Thailand and Myawaddy and were involved in the trafficking network that transported victims to work in the call-centre gang.