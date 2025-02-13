Cool morning and hot day forecast for upper Thailand

The weak high-pressure system over the Northeast of Thailand is bringing cool weather with fog in the morning and a 1-2 °C rise in temperature during the day in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan and the East, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. All drivers should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility, it added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening. Waves in the Gulf are about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thunderstorms, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from storms.