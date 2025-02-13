Cool morning and hot day forecast for upper Thailand

The weak high-pressure system over the Northeast of Thailand is bringing cool weather with fog in the morning and a 1-2 °C rise in temperature during the day in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan and the East, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. All drivers should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility, it added.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening. Waves in the Gulf are about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thunderstorms, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from storms.
North: Cool with fog in the morning and hot during the day; minimum temperature 15-19 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-38°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool with light fog in the morning and hot during the day; minimum 15-19°C, maximum 33-36°C; cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning and hot during the day; minimum 18-21°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning and hot during the day; minimum 19-23°C, maximum 33-38°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with fog in the morning, isolated thundershowers mostly in Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 31-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with fog in the morning and hot during the day; minimum 22-23°C, maximum 35-37°C.