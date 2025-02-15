US MBA dream fades for international students

The allure of a top-tier US Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree is losing its shine for many international students, as American business schools reduce their intake of overseas applicants and post-graduation job prospects become increasingly uncertain, Bloomberg reports.

The US has long been considered a global hub for business education, attracting ambitious students from around the world. Historically, international students have comprised a significant portion of US MBA cohorts, representing a crucial revenue stream for universities.

Indeed, 61% of applicants for 2026 business-administration programmes (which commenced last autumn) were from overseas, according to the US Graduate Management Admission Council.

However, a shift is under way. US business schools are reducing the number of international students they admit, favouring domestic candidates instead. This comes amid broader policy changes affecting immigration, reductions in US foreign aid, and stricter visa requirements.

Significant reductions in international student numbers have been observed at institutions such as the Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where overseas-student intake has fallen by more than a third.

Prestigious schools including the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago have also made significant cuts to their international intake.