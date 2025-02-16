Arrest warrant issued for Chinese tourist following death of Thai woman

Bangkok police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Chinese tourist after he was seen leaving a hotel room where a freelance sex worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances, reportedly from a drug overdose.

Pol Maj-Gen Noppasil Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, identified the Chinese tourist as Duoying. He stated that police obtained the arrest warrant from the Criminal Court on Sunday after the sex worker’s mother filed a complaint against the tourist and a Thai agent at Chokchai Police Station earlier the same day.

Noppasil said the Immigration Bureau had been alerted to prevent the Chinese tourist from leaving the country.