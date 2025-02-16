Arrest warrant issued for Chinese tourist following death of Thai woman

Bangkok police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Chinese tourist after he was seen leaving a hotel room where a freelance sex worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances, reportedly from a drug overdose.
Pol Maj-Gen Noppasil Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, identified the Chinese tourist as Duoying. He stated that police obtained the arrest warrant from the Criminal Court on Sunday after the sex worker’s mother filed a complaint against the tourist and a Thai agent at Chokchai Police Station earlier the same day.
Noppasil said the Immigration Bureau had been alerted to prevent the Chinese tourist from leaving the country.
The tourist faces a charge of causing death by negligence.
Noppasil explained that Chokchai Police Station was alerted by staff at a hotel in the Bang Kapi area on 10 February that a woman, identified as Irada, was found dead on the bed in Room 112, half-naked. She was unclothed from the waist up.
Police reviewed the hotel's security camera footage and found that Duoying checked into the room at 11:16 pm on 9 February. The woman entered the room at 2:51 am on 10 February. The Chinese tourist was seen leaving at 6:16 am the same morning and did not return.
A popular Facebook page, Isor Khayi Khao, posted on Saturday that an agent had advertised in a Line group for freelance sex workers, seeking an entertainer under the code “NV” to serve a Chinese tourist. The post specified that the worker must also take drugs to “get high” with the client.
The page reported that Irada accepted the job but asked if she could refuse the drug use. However, the agent insisted it was mandatory and advised her to take only a small amount.
The code “NV” is known to stand for Entertainment VIP, a term understood among freelance entertainment and sex workers to mean that they must sleep with customers after serving them alcohol or entertaining them.