Salvage of Buddha statue in Surat Thani not so momentous

The operation led by deputy provincial governor Sukon Noopakdee came after local fishermen found the figure underwater.

A local told Nation TV that the scene was a temple named Wat Na Yao around 200 years ago. However, the temple was abandoned in 1937 when locals moved several Buddha images to a new temple named Wat Nampu.

The community in Wat Nampu expanded since then, causing Wat Na Yao to be abandoned, a local said.