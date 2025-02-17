Saw Chit Thu vows to eradicate Myawaddy call-centre gangs by month\'s end

He also mentioned the case of a Chinese murder in Chonburi, where the body was dumped in the Ping River. After Thai authorities coordinated with him, the suspect fled towards the sea, and he helped deliver the criminal to Thailand.

He feels that with all his help, he does not understand why an arrest warrant was issued against him and asks what crime he has committed.

Meanwhile, the DSI investigators held a second meeting with the prosecutors from the Human Trafficking Case Division to discuss the possibility of requesting an arrest warrant for Saw Chit Tu and two of his associates for their involvement in the trafficking of Indian call- centre workers.

Today, the DSI submitted the relevant evidence to the Office of the Attorney General and held a joint meeting for more than three hours. Afterwards, it was revealed that no decision had been made regarding the issuance of the arrest warrants. According to the procedure, after receiving the information, the prosecutors must thoroughly review the documents to ensure nothing has been overlooked. If any issues remain unclear, the DSI will need to submit additional documents.

Sources indicate that there is no specific time frame for the investigation into this case, as human trafficking cases have a statute of limitations of up to 20 years. As long as there are ongoing concerns, authorities can continue their investigations until all evidence is thoroughly gathered.

If sufficient evidence is found, an arrest warrant can be issued immediately. However, whether or not the suspects can be apprehended depends on the sovereignty of the respective country and will require an Interpol warrant to proceed.

Regarding concerns that the arrest warrant may have been influenced by government pressure, sources confirm that the investigation has been ongoing since 2022 but did not attract significant media attention at the time, which led to less public interest.

Sources emphasize that while the arrest warrant is within the authority of Thai officials, the prosecution and the process of detaining the suspects involve several agencies. Therefore, it cannot be confirmed whether Maung Chit Tu and his associates will be brought to prison.

