Isolated thundershowers forecast for most of Thailand

Several provinces in the upper part of Thailand will experience isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and lightning strikes on Tuesday whilst the temperature in the Northeast region will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China extending to the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.