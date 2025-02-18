Isolated thundershowers forecast for most of Thailand

Several provinces in the upper part of Thailand will experience isolated thundershowers, gusty winds and lightning strikes on Tuesday whilst the temperature in the Northeast region will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system from China extending to the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is strengthening, bringing more rain to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool with fog in the morning; isolated thundershowers with gusts mostly in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 15-22 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-38°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers with gusts mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin; minimum 18-23°C, maximum 31-36°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning, isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon; minimum 19-24°C, maximum 34-38°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers with gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers with gusts; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C.