Flu outbreak: Infections cross 100,000 with nine fatalities

A total of 107,570 influenza cases have been recorded in Thailand so far this year, and nine people have died from the virus, the Public Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday.

New patients have increased by about 15,000 per week, compared to 10,000 per week during the same period in 2024, Dr Jurai Wongsawat, spokesperson of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said.

The highest number of infections has been found among children aged five to nine years, followed by the under-fours, and those aged between 10-14 years, respectively. The most common strain of the virus is A/H1N1 (2009).

Jurai said of the nine fatalities, the youngest was 11 years old and the oldest was 86. All had been vaccinated against the flu.

The top 10 provinces that have reported the most cases of influenza are Phayao, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Bangkok, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani and Nonthaburi, respectively.

The highest rates of infection have been reported by schools, prisons, and military camps.