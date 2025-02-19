Flu outbreak: Infections cross 100,000 with nine fatalities

A total of 107,570 influenza cases have been recorded in Thailand so far this year, and nine people have died from the virus, the Public Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday.
New patients have increased by about 15,000 per week, compared to 10,000 per week during the same period in 2024, Dr Jurai Wongsawat, spokesperson of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said.
The highest number of infections has been found among children aged five to nine years, followed by the under-fours, and those aged between 10-14 years, respectively. The most common strain of the virus is A/H1N1 (2009).
Jurai said of the nine fatalities, the youngest was 11 years old and the oldest was 86. All had been vaccinated against the flu.
The top 10 provinces that have reported the most cases of influenza are Phayao, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Bangkok, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani and Nonthaburi, respectively.
The highest rates of infection have been reported by schools, prisons, and military camps.
Jurai said the trend of influenza cases has been rising every year, particularly since the relaxation of Covid-19 measures. Additionally, the environment has played a crucial role, especially last year, when the prolonged cold weather led to an increase in respiratory illnesses.
“Statistics show that the flu is spreading rapidly among children. It is recommended that schools enforce strict measures to curb infections. If a child is diagnosed with the flu, they should stay home for at least 3-5 days to prevent further spread,” she said.
She added that people should receive an influenza vaccine every year, especially those in risky groups, including children aged 6 months to two years, pregnant women, seniors aged over 65, obese persons, and those with chronic health problems.