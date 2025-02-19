Liu Zhongyi apologizes to Thais over sovereignty concerns

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025

Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai revealed after a meeting on Wednesday ( February 19) , with Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security, on cooperation in tackling call-centre scams

He said that Liu confirmed his actions in Thailand aligned with previous agreements. Liu emphasized his respect for Thailand’s sovereignty and local laws, offering an apology for any misunderstandings that arose, which some had perceived as an infringement on Thai sovereignty.

Liu explained that his actions might have seemed rushed or overly eager due to his concern for Chinese citizens, leading to misunderstandings.

Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, assured Liu that he understood his intentions and dedication. He noted that both countries had a mutual understanding in place under prior agreements and would work to improve communication on the matter. Liu appreciated Thailand’s efforts to clarify the situation and ensure public communication.

Liu Zhongyi apologizes to Thais over sovereignty concerns

Additionally, Liu commended Thailand’s decisive measures, including cutting electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to combat the activities of call-centre gangs. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang also praised the Thai government’s efforts, thanking Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for prioritizing the issue. This collaboration has led to international recognition, with visible progress in dismantling the call-centre gangs operating in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

Phumtham outlined his support for three of Liu’s proposals, including:

  • Strengthening the trilateral mechanism between Thailand, Myanmar, and China to create clearer solutions for transnational crime. Thailand will act as the coordinating host, and Myanmar’s Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Police Chief are already in Thailand to prepare for trilateral negotiations, which will begin depending on Thailand’s readiness. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with initiating the trilateral mechanism, and Thailand’s Minister of Defense will participate. The first trilateral meeting is expected next week.
  • Assisting the return of Chinese nationals involved in or victimized by call-centre gangs. Currently, 600 Chinese nationals are undergoing screening near the Thai-Myanmar border. China will send three flights to retrieve them, with 200 people per flight. Due to security issues in Myanmar, such as landmines, Mae Sot Airport will be used for this operation. Following this batch, further discussions will take place at the trilateral meeting. Thailand’s condition is that returnees must board flights immediately without waiting in Mae Sot. China has committed to informing Thai authorities if any of the call-centre gang members are linked to Thailand for further investigation.
  • Continuing measures to cut off electricity, internet, and fuel in Myawaddy, Myanmar, until it is clear that the call-centre gangs have been significantly reduced or eradicated, and to prevent criminals from relocating to other areas.

Liu Zhongyi apologizes to Thais over sovereignty concerns

Phumtham also addressed Thailand’s request for special equipment from China to inspect containers, as China expressed concerns about the potential smuggling of prohibited goods. China has agreed to consider this request.

However, Phumtham rejected a fourth proposal to block consumer goods to Myanmar, stating that Thailand must consider humanitarian principles and does not want to negatively impact innocent citizens in both countries.

On Thursday, February 20, four flights will be arranged to return the Chinese nationals. Phumtham, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Permanent Secretary of Defense, the National Police Chief, and Chinese and Myanmar officials led by Liu and the Myanmar Deputy Minister of the Interior, will travel from Don Muang Airport to Mae Sot Airport to oversee the return of the Chinese nationals, underscoring the cooperation between the three countries.

Liu Zhongyi apologizes to Thais over sovereignty concerns

Regarding the screening of victims and the call-centre network, Phumtham emphasized that the process is a collaborative effort, and the details will remain internal. He added that as the process is ongoing and has no definitive conclusion yet, further specifics would not be disclosed.

Regarding non-Chinese foreign nationals, Phumtham stated that the agreement is to manage the issue on the Myanmar side, as Thailand does not want to bear the burden. 

"We do not want to set up refugee camps again. Therefore, we need to clear things up on the Myanmar side. If people are to leave Myanmar, it must be clear. For a small number, embassies must come to take responsibility. If there are many, we will need to make new plans. For example, Kenya has an issue as it does not have an embassy in Thailand, and we are coordinating with them. They will need to take responsibility. If people are to be sent out, it must go through the process, and no one should stay in Mae Sot first and be discussed later," Phumtham said.

