Liu Zhongyi apologizes to Thais over sovereignty concerns

Phumtham also addressed Thailand’s request for special equipment from China to inspect containers, as China expressed concerns about the potential smuggling of prohibited goods. China has agreed to consider this request.

However, Phumtham rejected a fourth proposal to block consumer goods to Myanmar, stating that Thailand must consider humanitarian principles and does not want to negatively impact innocent citizens in both countries.

On Thursday, February 20, four flights will be arranged to return the Chinese nationals. Phumtham, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Permanent Secretary of Defense, the National Police Chief, and Chinese and Myanmar officials led by Liu and the Myanmar Deputy Minister of the Interior, will travel from Don Muang Airport to Mae Sot Airport to oversee the return of the Chinese nationals, underscoring the cooperation between the three countries.

Regarding the screening of victims and the call-centre network, Phumtham emphasized that the process is a collaborative effort, and the details will remain internal. He added that as the process is ongoing and has no definitive conclusion yet, further specifics would not be disclosed.

Regarding non-Chinese foreign nationals, Phumtham stated that the agreement is to manage the issue on the Myanmar side, as Thailand does not want to bear the burden.

"We do not want to set up refugee camps again. Therefore, we need to clear things up on the Myanmar side. If people are to leave Myanmar, it must be clear. For a small number, embassies must come to take responsibility. If there are many, we will need to make new plans. For example, Kenya has an issue as it does not have an embassy in Thailand, and we are coordinating with them. They will need to take responsibility. If people are to be sent out, it must go through the process, and no one should stay in Mae Sot first and be discussed later," Phumtham said.