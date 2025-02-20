Thailand sets out to lead ASEAN with ‘Right to Repair’ revolution

Thailand is aiming to become a regional leader in consumer rights and e-waste reduction by championing the “Right to Repair” movement.

A new report calls for legislation that would empower consumers to fix their own electronic devices, directly addressing the country's growing e-waste problem.

The report, produced by the Southeast Asia Public Policy Institute, the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) and Rangsit University, highlights the potential for Thailand to lead ASEAN in adopting Right to Repair (R2R) laws.

These laws would require manufacturers to provide access to parts, tools, and repair manuals, challenging the current practice of restricting repairs to authorised centres.

“Thailand’s large electronics market, with millions of smartphone sales annually, is ideally placed to drive forward progressive R2R legislation,” Edward Ratcliffe, executive director of the Southeast Asia Public Policy Institute, told the media at a press conference on Thursday. “This is also a crucial step in tackling our e-waste challenge.”

