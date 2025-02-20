Thailand sets out to lead ASEAN with ‘Right to Repair’ revolution

Thailand is aiming to become a regional leader in consumer rights and e-waste reduction by championing the “Right to Repair” movement.
A new report calls for legislation that would empower consumers to fix their own electronic devices, directly addressing the country's growing e-waste problem.
The report, produced by the Southeast Asia Public Policy Institute, the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) and Rangsit University, highlights the potential for Thailand to lead ASEAN in adopting Right to Repair (R2R) laws.
These laws would require manufacturers to provide access to parts, tools, and repair manuals, challenging the current practice of restricting repairs to authorised centres.
“Thailand’s large electronics market, with millions of smartphone sales annually, is ideally placed to drive forward progressive R2R legislation,” Edward Ratcliffe, executive director of the Southeast Asia Public Policy Institute, told the media at a press conference on Thursday. “This is also a crucial step in tackling our e-waste challenge.”
The report reveals that many independent repair shops in Thailand struggle to access parts and repair information, hindering their ability to offer affordable alternatives to manufacturer-authorised repairs.
R2R legislation aims to address this, benefiting both consumers and the environment. Currently, Thailand generates an estimated 450,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, a figure that’s projected to rise. Only a small fraction of this is properly managed, posing a significant risk to public health and the environment.
The report also notes that Thailand has become a major importer of e-waste, further compounding the problem.
The benefits of R2R are clear: reduced e-waste, lower repair costs for consumers, a boost to local economies, and improved ESG reputations for manufacturers.
Dr Krisda Saengcharoensap from Rangsit University notes the timeliness of this push, which coincides with the country’s current consideration of a “Lemon Law” for faulty goods.
"The Right to Repair is essential for empowering consumers and creating a more sustainable marketplace,” he said.
Key recommendations from the report include banning "parts pairing" – software locks that prevent devices from working with third-party components – and providing incentives for repair businesses. These align with Thailand's BCG economic model, which prioritises sustainable development.
The report also highlights global best practices for R2R legislation, including guaranteed access to tools and information, fair pricing for parts and services, and protection against manufacturer retaliation.
Thailand's existing network of small repair shops provides a solid foundation for a successful R2R ecosystem. The challenge lies in improving access to manufacturer-provided resources.
The report suggests solutions such as knowledge sharing within the repair community, a certification system for repair shops, and adopting the EU model of requiring long-term software updates for smartphones.
Implementing R2R legislation would empower consumers, reduce e-waste, and boost the local repair sector.
Government support will be crucial for Thailand to achieve its goal of becoming an ASEAN leader in consumer rights and sustainable e-waste management.