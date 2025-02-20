12-year-old girl in critical condition after vaping for two years

A 12-year-old girl in Buri Ram has been diagnosed with severe lung damage, reportedly caused by vaping for two years. Her family was completely unaware of her habit until they were informed by her school.

The girl’s grandmother, Ae, was shocked when teachers at her school in Tambon Don Mon, Satuek district, informed her of the diagnosis.

Rising Concerns Over Youth Vaping

The girl’s case was first revealed on Facebook by Paphawarin Simlakorn, a rescue worker from Tambon Don Mon Municipality, who posted a warning urging parents to closely monitor their children for vaping habits.