12-year-old girl in critical condition after vaping for two years

A 12-year-old girl in Buri Ram has been diagnosed with severe lung damage, reportedly caused by vaping for two years. Her family was completely unaware of her habit until they were informed by her school.
The girl’s grandmother, Ae, was shocked when teachers at her school in Tambon Don Mon, Satuek district, informed her of the diagnosis.
The girl’s case was first revealed on Facebook by Paphawarin Simlakorn, a rescue worker from Tambon Don Mon Municipality, who posted a warning urging parents to closely monitor their children for vaping habits.
Paphawarin reported that he had recently transported three students—a fifth grader, a sixth grader, and an eighth grader—to hospital after they suffered from shortness of breath and chest pain due to vaping.
According to the local rescue office, a 15-year-old student in the same tambon died in January after prolonged e-cigarette use.
Ae explained that her granddaughter had always been a diligent and hardworking student, but her behaviour changed noticeably when she entered Grade 4. She stopped helping with household chores and frequently left home, claiming she was studying with friends.
She was later admitted to Satuek Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, vomiting, and extreme weakness. Doctors discovered that almost 100% of her lungs had been damaged due to vaping. She is now in critical condition and requires a ventilator.