5 injured as Thais, Indians clash in Pattaya

Officers from Pattaya police station on Thursday broke up a fight between two Thai women and two Indian men on the street near Pattaya Beach in Chonburi province. The fight resulted in injuries to all four as well as to a Thai man who tried to help the women.

The two women, who asked not to be named, told the police that they were hanging out at the beach when the Indian men approached them, trying to pick them up.

One of the women said one man used his mobile phone to film them, so she asked him to delete the file, fearing that he might use it for illegal purposes.

The man refused her request, which led to a violent argument that escalated into a physical affray. One of the women tried to hit the men with a stick, prompting them to run away to Pattaya Walking Street.