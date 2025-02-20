145 suspects, half of them Chinese, arrested in crime crackdown in Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has arrested 145 suspects, including nine Thais and 136 foreigners, in a three-day crime suppression operation in Bangkok, the bureau announced on Thursday.

Major Police Operation Targets Criminal Activities

Pol Lt-Gen Sayam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed at a press conference that the arrests took place between Tuesday and Thursday across 123 locations in Bangkok.

The operation involved officers from 88 police stations and nine divisions, targeting various criminal activities in the capital.