Parents seek help to find Lampang woman missing in Oman

The parents of a Lampang woman have appealed to authorities for help in locating their daughter, who has not contacted home for three months following reports that she was repeatedly harmed by her Bangladeshi boyfriend.

The parents of Athitiya (surname withheld) made their plea to Natnaree Inphichit, the assistant district chief of Mae Moh district, Lampang, who visited them at their home at 10 am on Thursday to receive their complaint.

Concerns Raised by Friends

The assistant district chief visited the parents, Singkham and Boonsri, after Athitiya’s friend posted on Facebook that she had been unable to reach her for several days. The friend also shared video clips that Athitiya had sent, showing injuries allegedly inflicted by her boyfriend.