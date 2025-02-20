Parents seek help to find Lampang woman missing in Oman

The parents of a Lampang woman have appealed to authorities for help in locating their daughter, who has not contacted home for three months following reports that she was repeatedly harmed by her Bangladeshi boyfriend.
The parents of Athitiya (surname withheld) made their plea to Natnaree Inphichit, the assistant district chief of Mae Moh district, Lampang, who visited them at their home at 10 am on Thursday to receive their complaint.
The assistant district chief visited the parents, Singkham and Boonsri, after Athitiya’s friend posted on Facebook that she had been unable to reach her for several days. The friend also shared video clips that Athitiya had sent, showing injuries allegedly inflicted by her boyfriend.
One of the videos revealed multiple stab wounds on Athitiya’s thighs, which she claimed were caused by her Bangladeshi boyfriend. Another clip showed Athitiya in hospital receiving a blood transfusion.
Boonsri, Athitiya’s mother, pleaded with the assistant district chief to help locate her daughter in Oman.
Her father said Athitiya had been working abroad since 2020, occasionally returning home. He received a phone call from her friend on Wednesday night, informing him that Athitiya had been unreachable for weeks. The friend also told him that Athitiya had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
Meanwhile, Athitiya’s friend, identified as At, said she believed Athitiya was still living with her boyfriend in their shared accommodation. However, the Omani police had arrested the boyfriend around two weeks ago, prompting friends to try and contact her—without success.
At also claimed that Athitiya had confided in her, saying that her boyfriend had threatened her, boasting that he had killed three other women.