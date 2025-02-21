Internal security agency increases monitoring of foreigners

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has ordered its provincial and district branches nationwide to closely monitor areas and communities where foreigners have settled to ensure legal compliance and prevent residents from being disturbed.
The order was issued on Friday (February 21) via radio dispatch from ISOC’s Second Operational Command, which supervises immigrant-related issues.
Provincial and district ISOC offices have been told to prevent clashes between foreigners and Thais from escalating into community-level confrontations, which might affect international relationships.
ISOC officials were instructed to prioritise Thailand’s national interests, national security, local economy, investment and tourism. Furthermore, efforts must be made to ensure peaceful and sustainable coexistence among Thai and foreigners without conflict or division.
The move comes after repeated clashes between Israelis and local citizens and entrepreneurs in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province since earlier this month. Several businesses and restaurants in Pai have put up signs refusing service to Israeli nationals after reported disruptive behaviour by foreign tourists at local establishments and a hospital.
About 3,000 Israelis entered and exited Pai each month, with the number of Israeli tourists rising to 4,000 per month during the high season.
The resort town in the northern province is a popular destination among foreigners thanks to the comfortably cool weather all year round and the variety of affordable accommodations and food.
A source from the Israel Embassy in Bangkok told the Nation that most Israeli tourists preferred mountainous or forest attractions in the North to beachside ones like Phuket or Pattaya, as Israel faces the Mediterranean.
He added that Pai is famous among Israelis due to friendly people, delicious food and the availability of kosher cuisine, which meets the dietary laws of Jewish people from ingredients to preparation.