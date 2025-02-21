Internal security agency increases monitoring of foreigners

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has ordered its provincial and district branches nationwide to closely monitor areas and communities where foreigners have settled to ensure legal compliance and prevent residents from being disturbed.

The order was issued on Friday (February 21) via radio dispatch from ISOC’s Second Operational Command, which supervises immigrant-related issues.

Provincial and district ISOC offices have been told to prevent clashes between foreigners and Thais from escalating into community-level confrontations, which might affect international relationships.

ISOC officials were instructed to prioritise Thailand’s national interests, national security, local economy, investment and tourism. Furthermore, efforts must be made to ensure peaceful and sustainable coexistence among Thai and foreigners without conflict or division.