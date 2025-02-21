E-cigarettes spread among youth, prompting urgent government crackdown

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak stated on Friday (February 21, 2025) that the government is expediting efforts to crack down on and build immunity against smoking and e-cigarette use among children and youth.

All government agencies have been instructed to integrate their efforts in suppressing and preventing the illegal production, import, or sale of e-cigarettes to curb their spread. If any area is found to have openly selling e-cigarettes in defiance of the law, or if officials neglect their duties by allowing such sales or accepting bribes to permit them, immediate action will be taken against those officials, Anukool warned.

"I reiterate that the government does not support anything that harms public health and strictly enforces the law against violators. Those who sell or distribute e-cigarettes face legal penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both. Importers will be subject to a prison sentence of up to 10 years, a fine amounting to five times the value of the goods, or both," said spokesperson.