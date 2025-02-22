Hailstorm damages houses in Phayao province, floods a village

A hailstorm, gusty winds and heavy rainfall were reported in several areas of Phayao province in the North of Thailand on Friday afternoon, leaving several houses damaged and a village under a metre of flood waters.
A provincial officer said the storm lasted for about an hour and mostly affected Ban Tum and Tha Jum Pi subdistricts in Mueang district. A total of 16 houses in these areas were damaged by the hail that reportedly broke more than 100 roof tiles, while the strong winds blew away the zinc roof sheets of some houses, he added.
The storm also left Ban Tum village under flood water of about a metre high, forcing villagers and officials to dredge a canal that runs through the village to help drain the water.
The official said the province will dispatch a backhoe loader on Saturday to expand the village’s drainage system to prepare for future heavy rains.
Jirapong Jaila, mayor of Ban Tum subdistrict, said officials were going door to door to survey damage from the hailstorm and flood and provide aid to affected villagers.
The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory that from Sunday to Tuesday, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely in some areas of upper Thailand, with possible hail in the North and the Northeast.