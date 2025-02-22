Hailstorm damages houses in Phayao province, floods a village

The storm also left Ban Tum village under flood water of about a metre high, forcing villagers and officials to dredge a canal that runs through the village to help drain the water.

The official said the province will dispatch a backhoe loader on Saturday to expand the village’s drainage system to prepare for future heavy rains.

Jirapong Jaila, mayor of Ban Tum subdistrict, said officials were going door to door to survey damage from the hailstorm and flood and provide aid to affected villagers.

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory that from Sunday to Tuesday, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely in some areas of upper Thailand, with possible hail in the North and the Northeast.



