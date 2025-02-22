Thailand unveils smart farming platform powered by AI and IoT

Thailand has unveiled a new smart farming platform, “HandySense B-Farm”, which harnesses the power of smart sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to help farmers control and manage their farms efficiently.

It will help reduce cost and boost the Thai agricultural sector’s competitiveness at the global level.

HandySense B-Farm was recently launched by the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) as part of the digital agriculture promotion policy of the National Science and Technology Development Agency.

"The launch of HandySense B-Farm marks another important milestone for Thailand's agricultural sector, enabling farmers to utilise digital technology to enhance their capabilities and promote sustainability in the country's agriculture,” NECTEC deputy director Panita Pongpaibool said on Friday.