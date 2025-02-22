Thailand unveils smart farming platform powered by AI and IoT

Thailand has unveiled a new smart farming platform, “HandySense B-Farm”, which harnesses the power of smart sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to help farmers control and manage their farms efficiently.
It will help reduce cost and boost the Thai agricultural sector’s competitiveness at the global level.
HandySense B-Farm was recently launched by the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) as part of the digital agriculture promotion policy of the National Science and Technology Development Agency.
"The launch of HandySense B-Farm marks another important milestone for Thailand's agricultural sector, enabling farmers to utilise digital technology to enhance their capabilities and promote sustainability in the country's agriculture,” NECTEC deputy director Panita Pongpaibool said on Friday.
“The platform reflects the goals of NECTEC and all partner organisations in helping Thai farmers navigate into the digital era at their fullest potential. We believe that digital technology is not just a tool, but an opportunity that will help Thai agriculture compete and grow sustainably,” she said.
She explained that HandySense B-Farm uses smart sensors, Big Data, AI and Internet of Things technology to gather and analyse data in real time with high accuracy, which will help farmers in making informed decisions in farm management.
The platform also makes use of NECTEC’s expertise in other fields including embedded system, machine vision, photonic and phonotype, she added.
“These not only help improve production efficiency but also enhance accuracy, reduce waste, and elevate the quality of life for farmers, enabling them to earn higher incomes from quality produce, especially high value crops and medicinal plants,” said Panita.