Immigration Bureau denies allegation on foreigners’ biometrics data

The Royal Thai Police’s Immigration Bureau on Friday refuted allegations of not collecting biometrics data of some 17 million foreign arrivals in 2024, which could be an opportunity for illegal groups to infiltrate the country and engage in criminal activities.

The allegation was made in a Facebook post by opposition MP Rangsiman Rome from the People’s Party. Rangsiman also chairs the House of Representatives' Commission on National Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform.

Bureau spokesman Pol Colonel Katatorn Kamthiang on Friday insisted that all arrivals to Thailand have their data recorded in several IT systems.

He said the bureau’s biometrics system, which collects data from both incoming and outgoing travelers, can cross-check with databases of domestic and international security agencies for persons with prohibited characteristics or arrest warrants. The system also records data on date and time of arrival, mode of transport, type of visa and objective of entry, as well as departure date and channel, he added.

Katatorn said that after foreigners are granted entry, the Immigration Bureau will use the PIBICS system to monitor their travels and stay in Thailand, with residential data being collected in 24 hours after entry.