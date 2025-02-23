‘Progressive Social Security’ group seeks SSF privatisation

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the group claimed that the SSF, which is Thai people’s pension fund, is currently under the Labour Ministry’s supervision, but the Government Pension Fund for civil servants is not a public agency. As the GPF is not a public agency according to the legislation that created it, professionals can be hired to manage it, the group explained.
The group also cited untransparent activities in the SSF that it said impacted access to medical services and affected treatment quality.
“Progressive Social Security aims to propose removal of the SSF from the public sector to boost transparency and allow people with determination and ability to manage it,” the group said.