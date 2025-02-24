Unstable weather! Heavy rain in 48 provinces, monsoon hits the South

Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecast for February 24, 2025

Today’s weather: Heavy rain is expected in 48 provinces, including Bangkok, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail. The monsoon covering the southern region will bring heavy rainfall to 70% of the area.

24-hour Weather Forecast:

Upper Thailand will experience unstable weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and isolated hail in the northern and northeastern regions. Following this, temperatures will drop by 1-3°C.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail. Additionally, there is a risk of lightning strikes in some areas. It is recommended to avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and billboards. Farmers should take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage.

This is due to a new moderate to strong cold air mass from China that has extended to cover the northeastern region and the South China Sea. This is causing southerly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, which are covering the upper parts of Thailand. Additionally, a westerly wind from Myanmar is moving in and will cover the western parts of northern and upper northeastern Thailand.