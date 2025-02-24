Unstable weather! Heavy rain in 48 provinces, monsoon hits the South

Today’s weather: Heavy rain is expected in 48 provinces, including Bangkok, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail. The monsoon covering the southern region will bring heavy rainfall to 70% of the area.
Upper Thailand will experience unstable weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and isolated hail in the northern and northeastern regions. Following this, temperatures will drop by 1-3°C.
Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail. Additionally, there is a risk of lightning strikes in some areas. It is recommended to avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and billboards. Farmers should take preventive measures to protect their crops from potential damage.
This is due to a new moderate to strong cold air mass from China that has extended to cover the northeastern region and the South China Sea. This is causing southerly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, which are covering the upper parts of Thailand. Additionally, a westerly wind from Myanmar is moving in and will cover the western parts of northern and upper northeastern Thailand.
As for the northeast monsoon and easterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, these will intensify, leading to increased rainfall in the southern region, with heavy rainfall in several areas and very heavy rainfall in some locations. The sea waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be fairly strong, with waves of 2-3 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 3 meters. The upper Gulf of Thailand will experience waves about 2 meters high, and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will see waves between 1-2 meters, with waves exceeding 2 meters in stormy regions.
It is advised that all boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should refrain from going out to sea.
Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6pm, February 24, to 6pm February 25
Bangkok and Vicinity
Scattered thunderstorms (30% of the area) with isolated strong winds. Temperatures will drop by 1-2°C afterwards.
Lowest temperature: 23-25°C
Highest temperature: 30-33°C
Southeasterly winds: 10-20 km/h
Northern Region
Cool mornings with thunderstorms (40% of the area), strong winds, and isolated hail, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.
Lowest temperature: 16-23°C
Highest temperature: 29-34°C
Mountain tops: Cold to very cold, with lows of 7-15°C
Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Cool mornings with thunderstorms (30% of the area), strong winds, and isolated hail, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will drop by 1-3°C afterwards.
Lowest temperature: 17-22°C
Highest temperature: 29-33°C
Mountain tops: Cool to cold, with lows of 13-17°C
Easterly winds: 10-25 km/h
Central Region
Scattered thunderstorms (30% of the area) with isolated strong winds, mainly in Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will drop by 1-2°C afterwards.
Lowest temperature: 23-25°C
Highest temperature: 30-33°C
Southeasterly winds: 10-20 km/h
Eastern Region
Scattered thunderstorms (40% of the area) with isolated heavy rain and strong winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will drop by 1-2°C afterwards.
Lowest temperature: 22-24°C
Highest temperature: 30-33°C
Southeasterly winds: 15-35 km/h
Sea waves: About 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore; over 2 metres in stormy areas
Southern Region (East Coast)
Widespread thunderstorms (70% of the area) with isolated heavy to very heavy rain, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat.
Lowest temperature: 23-25°C
Highest temperature: 29-32°C
Winds and sea conditions:
From Surat Thani northward: Easterly winds 20-35 km/h, waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in stormy areas
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Easterly winds 20-40 km/h, waves 2-3 metres, over 3 metres in stormy areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Scattered thunderstorms (60% of the area) with isolated heavy rain, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi.
Lowest temperature: 22-24°C
Highest temperature: 31-34°C
Easterly winds: 15-35 km/h
Sea waves: About 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore; around 2 metres in stormy areas