Govt warns teens about "Zombie Cigarettes" containing sedative drugs

Authorities warn the public not to be deceived by claims of safety or the idea that trying it once will cause no harm. In addition to being found in entertainment venues, reports indicate the illegal sale of these products online and in social settings, where they are marketed as a means to relax or aid sleep.

Electronic cigarettes themselves already pose significant health risks, and when mixed with drugs like Etomidate, they become even more hazardous. Long-term effects can disrupt the adrenal glands, impairing cortisol production and leading to abnormal muscle function, even after quitting.

Anukul urged teenagers and the public to recognize the severe dangers of "Zombie Cigarettes" or any electronic cigarette products mixed with drugs and chemicals. He emphasized that it is impossible to know the exact substances or quantities the sellers are using, and warned that these products could be fatal.