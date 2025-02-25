Iranian man arrested for allegedly molesting rider in Bangkok

An Iranian tourist was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday night for allegedly molesting a female rider on a Bangkok street a day earlier.
Police said the Iranian was identified as Mohsen, 31. He was stopped from leaving the kingdom by immigration police at 9:30 pm, as he was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Sunday.
The arrest warrant was issued shortly after the rider filed a complaint at Lumphini police station on Sunday.
The 40-year-old rider said the Iranian had waved her down for a ride at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Sunday. While she was driving him to his destination, the man grabbed her breast and attempted to grope her.
Frightened, she stopped at a police booth on the roadside to seek help, but there was no police officer on duty, so she called for assistance from passers-by before the man ran away.
The arrest warrant was issued based on security camera footage along the road.