Iranian man arrested for allegedly molesting rider in Bangkok

An Iranian tourist was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday night for allegedly molesting a female rider on a Bangkok street a day earlier.

Police said the Iranian was identified as Mohsen, 31. He was stopped from leaving the kingdom by immigration police at 9:30 pm, as he was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Sunday.

The arrest warrant was issued shortly after the rider filed a complaint at Lumphini police station on Sunday.