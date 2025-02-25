Three illegal wireless Internet stations found along Lao border in Nong Khai

Trairat said the hotel management claimed they did not know who owned the two wireless Internet dishes on the rooftop.

He added that the NBTC Office would investigate to identify the owner of the broadband account that had provided the cables linked to the two dishes before they were cut off.

At the second location, Trairat said a similar wireless Internet station setup was found, but it was about 7 kilometres from the border. It is possible the signal was being beamed to the border area on the Thai side.

Another suspected wireless Internet station was found at a third location, just 900 metres from the Lao border, he added.

Trairat said the owners or those who set up the three stations would be charged with possessing telecommunication equipment or wireless Internet dishes without permission.