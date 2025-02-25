Residents warned of unstable weather in North, flash floods in South

Scattered heavy rains and isolated very heavy rains are forecast in the South, with waves in the lower Gulf expecting to reach two to three metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.

“People in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulations that may be flashing floods and overflows,” the department said.

“All ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers area. Small boats in the lower Gulf should be kept ashore,” the department advised.