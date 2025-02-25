Residents warned of unstable weather in North, flash floods in South

According to the department’s weather advisory, the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system and the westerly trough would bring thunderstorms, gusty wind and lightning strike in some areas of the North and the Northeast.
“People in these areas should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards and farmers should prevent for crops damage and animals danger,” the department warned.
Scattered heavy rains and isolated very heavy rains are forecast in the South, with waves in the lower Gulf expecting to reach two to three metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
“People in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulations that may be flashing floods and overflows,” the department said.
“All ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers area. Small boats in the lower Gulf should be kept ashore,” the department advised.
The department outlined affected areas in the South, which included Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.